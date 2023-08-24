Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $17.26 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,511 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,351,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $108.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,175. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

