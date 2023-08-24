Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.0% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

