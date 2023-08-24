Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $143.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,208. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average of $132.12.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

