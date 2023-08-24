Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 118 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

BKNG stock traded down $18.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,080.18. 59,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,890.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,687.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

