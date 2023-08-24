Fmr LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,198,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,570,737 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.17% of QUALCOMM worth $3,087,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 803,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $102,513,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,583,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $176,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,109 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $109.60. 3,254,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,048,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.90. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.