Fmr LLC Sells 732,048 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,347,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 732,048 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fmr LLC owned 2.46% of Mastercard worth $8,484,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

MA traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $400.42. 620,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,273. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a market cap of $377.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.31 and its 200-day moving average is $376.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

