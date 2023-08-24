Fmr LLC Sells 1,128,593 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,540,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,128,593 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,402,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,419,000 after acquiring an additional 666,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.79. 712,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $205.70. The company has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

