Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,771,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 991,821 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,573,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.52.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $496.96. 661,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.86. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $514.14. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

