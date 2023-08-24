Fmr LLC Acquires 2,019,062 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 9.37% of Amphenol worth $4,556,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,713,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Amphenol by 3.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 531,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,450 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Amphenol by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,331,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,835,000 after buying an additional 65,153 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

