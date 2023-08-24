FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Up 0.8%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.34 and last traded at $64.09. 9,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $525.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1,591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 165,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 156,146 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

