Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

FFC opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

