Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.56. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 285,121 shares trading hands.
Fission Uranium Stock Down 4.5 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.
