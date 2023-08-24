First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 6,203 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.06. The company had a trading volume of 667,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

