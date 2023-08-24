First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 4,672 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average is $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.66.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

