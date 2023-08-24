Financial Contrast: Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) vs. Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Free Report) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Axion Power International has a beta of -3.88, indicating that its share price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Axion Power International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Solid Power -281.63% -8.13% -7.62%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 1 5 2 0 2.13

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axion Power International and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Solid Power has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 83.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axion Power International and Solid Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solid Power $11.79 million 30.87 -$9.56 million ($0.25) -8.16

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solid Power.

Summary

Solid Power beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axion Power International

(Get Free Report)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Axion Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.