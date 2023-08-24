Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,034 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $307,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,557,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,146,000 after buying an additional 113,287 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,389,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $506,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,624 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,301,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,967,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.94 and a 200 day moving average of $244.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $754.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,665 shares of company stock worth $12,265,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.