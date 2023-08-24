Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Trading Down 0.2%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 25,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 71,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
