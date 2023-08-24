FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

FFW Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFWC remained flat at $39.56 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. FFW has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.