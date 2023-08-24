FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 3,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. FAT Brands has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $19.25.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

