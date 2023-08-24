FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
FAT Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 3,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. FAT Brands has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $19.25.
About FAT Brands
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FAT Brands
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.