FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 16.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 176,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE MDT traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.75. 3,510,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,143. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

