FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,658 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,237,000 after buying an additional 1,031,577 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,530,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,124,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 119,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

