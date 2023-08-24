ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $18,393,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BLK traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $684.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,657. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.