ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,949 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,586,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,415. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $282.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

