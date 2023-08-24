ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 838.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $435.66. 65,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,450. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $421.73 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.