EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.47. 2,407,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.