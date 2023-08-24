EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.89. 2,830,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,027,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.89 and its 200 day moving average is $160.47.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

