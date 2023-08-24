EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 421,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.