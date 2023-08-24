EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.04. 1,184,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $326.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

