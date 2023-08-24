EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,769 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.78. 680,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,183. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.24. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.