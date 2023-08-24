EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.66 Million in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 494,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,000. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ BSVO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

