EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.13. 788,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

