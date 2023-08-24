EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 687,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,284,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.24. 1,507,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,043. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.