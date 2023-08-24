EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10,025.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PICK stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 113,497 shares. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.