EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,579 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,388. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.31. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

