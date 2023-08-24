EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,283 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $403.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,315. The firm has a market cap of $323.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

