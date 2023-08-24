Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Stephens reduced their target price on Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard A. Damore acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,399.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after buying an additional 195,327 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after buying an additional 223,680 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,014,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after buying an additional 60,537 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,232,000 after buying an additional 47,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $969.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

