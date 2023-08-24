Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.52 and last traded at C$5.52. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.
