Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Cap of $198.79 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion and $5.09 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,653.64 or 0.06335506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00038583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,214,162 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

