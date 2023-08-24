Ernest E. Maddock Acquires 7,000 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $42,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,924 shares in the company, valued at $234,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ouster Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE:OUST opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $236.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

