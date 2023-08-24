Ernest E. Maddock Acquires 7,000 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $42,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,924 shares in the company, valued at $234,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ouster Trading Up 9.1 %
NYSE:OUST opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $236.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
