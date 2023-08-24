Ernest E. Maddock Acquires 7,000 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Free Report) Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $42,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,924 shares in the company, valued at $234,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ouster Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE:OUST opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $236.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

