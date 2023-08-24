ERC20 Market Cap Tops $10.19 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $752.13 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018836 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,465.72 or 0.99998323 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002462 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00879565 USD and is down -35.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $42.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

