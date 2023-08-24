Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,439,462 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,667,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $298,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,819,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.