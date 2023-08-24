Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,545,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 116,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of NIKE worth $312,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.58. 1,549,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

