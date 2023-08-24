Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 919,256 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919,256 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of U.S. Bancorp worth $217,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,300,479. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.