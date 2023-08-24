Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.27 and traded as high as C$1.35. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 21,381 shares.

Entrée Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

