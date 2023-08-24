Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.29. Enservco shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 187,000 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Enservco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENSV

Enservco Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.