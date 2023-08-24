Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. 1,133,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,610. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

