Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $102.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.65 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

