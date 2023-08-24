ELIS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,436.86 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. ELIS has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $9,436.86 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018577 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,111.12 or 1.00037936 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04591574 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,390.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

