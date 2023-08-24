Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $548.69. 900,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.36. The company has a market cap of $520.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $557.40.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.48.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,441 shares of company stock valued at $360,685,325. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

