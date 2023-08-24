eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
